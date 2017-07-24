Valdosta construction company expands, expects to generate more jobs

Hunt Industries, a construction and contracting company, announced on Monday that it plans to expand its operations in Valdosta with a 42,000 square-foot facility.

Company officials said it will create 30 new jobs, including positions for engineers, pipefitters and welders' carpenters.

WALB was told that Hunt is expected to bring a capital investment of $5 million.

Training is available for applicants wanting to learn a trade.

