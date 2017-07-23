Driver hit by train in Tift Co. identified

It happened at the intersection of Adcock Road and Highway 41 (Source: WALB)

The Georgia State Patrol responded to a driver being hit by a train just after 3:00 Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Adcock Road and Highway 41 in Tift County.

Troopers said that Ryan Buckley, 21, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup was traveling west on Adcock Rd when it crossed the path of a train traveling north.

The train struck the driver side of the vehicle.

Buckley was severely injured in the crash and has been taken to Tift Regional Hospital.

He was transferred to Navicent Medical Center in Macon Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All Rights Reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10