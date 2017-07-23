One airlifted after wreck in Sumter Co.

(Source: Sumter Co. Fire and Rescue)

Georgia State Patrol and Sumter County Fire and Rescue responded to a wreck just after 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 49 and District Line Rd.

Troopers said that one car was over turned.

One person was airlifted to a hospital.

Two people have been transported by EMS to Phoebe Sumter.

The condition of those injured was not immediately available.

