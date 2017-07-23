What you need to know as school starts back in Dougherty Co.

It won't be too much longer before kids in Dougherty County are headed back to class.

Dougherty County Schools reopen Tuesday, August 1st.

This is the first year the school system will operate without Albany High.

OPEN HOUSE

Elementary schools will have their open house from 4 - 6 p.m. on July 31st.

Open house for middle schools will be the same night from 5 - 7 p.m.

And Dougherty County's three high schools will have their open house that night as well from 6 - 8 p.m.

Sherwood Acres Elementary's open house will be 1 - 3 p.m. on July 27th.

SHUTTING DOWN A HIGH SCHOOL

On June 6th, the Dougherty County School Board voted to shut down Albany High School effective immediately.

Four Dougherty County board members voted to close Albany High School this year.

They were Milton Griffin, Rev. James Bush, Dr. Dean Phinazee and Geraldine West Hudley.

Velvet Poole, Robert Youngblood and Melissa Strother voted against, filing a motion to delay the closing to next year.

The recommendation to close Albany High was presented to the school board by DCSS staff on April 25th.

They presented the board with a plan showing a decrease in enrollment system wide since 2004. The proposal said the system will save $1.1 million each year by closing the school.

Several public hearings were held to allow parents, students and members of the community to voice their opinions and find out more information.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE INDIANS?

Freshmen, sophomores, and juniors will have to attend the high school they are now zoned for.

Seniors have the option of choosing which high school they attend unless the senior is also an athlete.

Student athletes must play for the high school they are zoned for, according to the Georgia High School Association bylaws.

Teacher contracts will not be broken.

They will be dispersed to other schools in the system.

RE-ALIGNING THE MAGNET PROGRAMS

The honors, law, and multi-media magnet programs at Albany High have moved to Dougherty High.

Southside's pre-engineering program has moved to Radium Middle.

However, Westover High and Merry Acres Middle will keep their magnet programs.

All of the magnet programs will align from middle school to high school.

REZONING

Dougherty County residents can find out what school zone they're in by searching their address here.

SCHOOL UNIFORMS

Students in grades kindergarten through fifth wear uniforms to school. The uniform requirements are:

1. A white or navy collared shirt.

Each school has chosen one additional color shirt for students to wear. Please contact your child's school office for that color.

2. Khaki or navy bottoms - pants, skirts, jumpers or shorts (no more than two inches above the knee).

Beginning this school year, Radium Middle students will also be wearing uniforms. Parents will need to contact the school for details on their uniform requirements.

STILL NEED TO REGISTER?

The school system will be holding a registration expo for middle and high school students this week.

The expo will be at Albany High School on July 25th and 26th.

The expo is for middle and high school students who still need to enroll in the Dougherty County School System for the upcoming school year.

Registration will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parents need to bring their student’s medical form, vaccination records, and a current utility bill.

If you’re registering your child from outside of Dougherty County, a birth certificate is required.

MORE RESOURCES

Click here for a list of school supplies for each school.

Here is the school system's 2017-2018 calendar.

