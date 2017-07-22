Fitzgerald Fire Dept. responds to business fire

The Fitzgerald Fire Department responded to a fire just before 7 Saturday morning. ( Source: Russell Flanagan)

The Fitzgerald Fire Department responded to a fire just before 7 Saturday morning.

It happened at Eagle Cargo Trailers in the 100 block of Benjamin Hill Dr.

Fire fighters were able to put out the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of this fire is still undetermined.

