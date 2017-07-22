Worth Co. Fire Rescue responds to house fire

The scene was cleared around 8:15 a.m. (Source: Worth Co. Fire Rescue)

Worth Co. Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 1100 block of Highway 32 near Jodie Hobby Road just before 4 a.m.

Fire fighters found the home fully engulfed in flames.

They were able to save the front room of the home along with the carport.

Homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, and there are no reported injuries.

The scene was cleared around 8:15 a.m.

Officials have not said what started this fire.

