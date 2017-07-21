Commissioner issues 'Chairman's Challenge' to get employees fitter

One South Georgia elected official is challenging government employees to get fit this summer.

It's called the 'Chairman's Challenge'.

Dougherty County Commission Chair Chris Cohilas is inviting all county employees to join him during the month of August and drop some pounds.

There is an added bonus for the man and the woman with the highest percentage of weight loss, each will receive $250.

"This was, in my opinion, a creative way to get our employees motivated, to make healthy choices and work becoming stronger people and a stronger community," said Cohilas.

Cohilas said with so many ways to enjoy the outdoors across the community, he hopes a side benefit to the weight loss challenge will be more people enjoying Albany's recreational spots.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10