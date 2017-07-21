Phoebe staff pitches in at Hillsman Park

Residents living in the area said they were out picking up trash and debris. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe employees were 'going above and beyond' serving the community on Thursday at Hillsman Park. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe Memorial Hospital employees were spotted doing community service at the Hillsman Park on Thursday.

Residents living in the area said they were out picking up trash and debris, but this isn't the first time they've been in the area.

Ron Smith lives near the park and said Phoebe's efforts to keep Albany beautiful is going 'Above and beyond.'

"I asked him why he was here, him and his crew, and he said that Phoebe had sent him down with his crew to clean up Hillsman park which I consider going above and beyond in community service," explained Smith.

City crews were also at the park Thursday to mow the grass.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10