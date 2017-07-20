Genealogist helps people uncover their roots

Some in Albany learned the tricks of the trade to tracing their family roots Thursday evening.

A genealogist held a free lecture at the Thronateeska Heritage Center.

Those in attendance found out about online resources and other tools that could help them uncover their family history.

Instructor Kyle Basco said he even found out that he was related the only U.S. Vice President sworn into office outside of the country.

"I've always been interested in family history, I've been working on a family history in some form since 1988," Basco said. "I feel that it's very important to know your roots and know where you've come from. So, you know where you're going."

Basco hosts similar events every year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10