DCSS Georgia Milestone results show improvements, shortfalls

The results are now in for last year's Georgia Milestone tests.

Dougherty County Schools officials said they've seen a lot of improvement in some areas, but need to focus on others.

The test results are broken down by school and subject area.

Several elementary schools posted double digit improvements in a number of different subjects.

Officials said the creation of a new department to review existing policies will be one of the ways they identify how they can improve scores.

They said literacy is still one of the biggest issues across the board.

"We really could use the communities help with that," DCSS spokesperson J.D. Sumner said. "Parents and mentors and tutors really, when a child gets home, reinforcing that literacy that they pick up at school is important to keep them rolling in the right direction."

Sumner adds that, in addition to focusing on preparing students for testing, educators find it important to improve all areas of study to create well-rounded students.

You can find specific results at the DCSS website.

