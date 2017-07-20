Albany's 'Chainsaw Gang' still out helping storm victims

The all-volunteer 'Albany Chainsaw Gang' is still out cutting down trees downed by the January storms. It's been more than six months since the January 2 damaging wind event and almost exactly six months after an EF-3 tornado struck the already suffering community.

The volunteers were not out working Thursday afternoon due to the extreme heat, but WALB was told that a group will be out later when the temperatures cool down some.

The organizer, community volunteer Teresa Knight said the project has lasted much longer than anyone anticipated because the need has been so great.

"I can't tell you how many times we've thought, 'This is it. We can't go any further, we have used the last of the donations.' And then, just in the knick of time, another donation would come in. And, so essentially, it has kinda been a walk of faith, you know, Lord, we are just out here volunteering, helping our community, as long as you keep us out there."

Gieryic's Automotive is holding a fundraiser right now, raffling off a generator.

Tickets are one for $10, or six for $50.

The money will be spent paying for fuel and supplies for volunteers.

You can purchase a ticket at Gieryic's at the corner of Dawson Road and Whispering Pines.

The drawing will be held at the end of the month.

