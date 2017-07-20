Saturday is your last chance to catch a movie at RiverFront Park

Folks have one more chance to catch a flick along the Flint.

Albany's popular outdoor summer movie series at RiverFront Park wraps up Saturday evening with the animated film "The Secret Life of Pets".

Enjoying estimated record turnouts at each showings this summer, organizers said the event has become a place for families to relax.

"It is just a time to come out and laugh and enjoy and not think about the trees and the debris and the clean-up, but really take a minute and just really enjoy your family," said Monique Broughton Knight.

Saturday's movie starts at sundown, around 8:30 p.m.

People are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Concessions will be sold, and there is plenty of parking in the nearby City Parking Deck.

There will be visible security before, during and after the show.

