How to prevent snakes from getting into your home

Spotting snakes around Southwest Georgia is not uncommon, but summer's warmer temperatures mean they are out more.

There are a few steps you can take to prevent the slithering pests from making your residence their new home.

When snakes are spotted, they are are usually looking for food or shelter.

To prevent snakes from getting into your home, it is important that your home is not attracting rodents.

Seal up all access points where mice or rats could enter your home, including checking your foundation, weather stripping and window screens.

Trim tree limbs leaning on your roof to prevent it from becoming a route to your attic.

It is also important to keep your yard picked up so that snakes do not find a temporary home in wood piles or dead trees.

"Snakes are looking for food, so they are going to where they can find number one, food, and they can find shelter. If you take those things away from them, then they are not going to come around your home," said Ben Tallent with Arrow Exterminators.

If you see a snake near your home, it is best to leave it alone.

In the event that you are bitten by a snake, seek medical attention immediately.

If you want even more protection, pest control companies also offer services to control snake populations.

