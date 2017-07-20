Preventing mosquitoes from making your yard their home

Ben Tallent with Arrow Exterminators says the best way to prevent the spread of disease is to prevent mosquitoes from biting you. (Source: WALB)

Preventing mosquitoes around your home is the first step to keep your family safe, especially now that a person in Dougherty County has contracted the West Nile Virus.

The Health Department confirmed the case on Monday, and this year, at least 30 states have reported the West Nile Virus in people, birds or mosquitoes.

Exterminators said the best prevention from contracting the virus is to prevent mosquitoes from biting you or your family in the first place.

If you are outside, wear a mosquito repellent with DEET in it and long sleeves to minimize where a mosquito could bite you.

Keep your yard maintained and dump out any standing water near your home. This includes water collecting near air conditioning units, bird baths and kiddie pools.

"Just making sure you are dumping out anything that would hold water because it doesn't take just a cap full of water, like a coke cap, that's enough water to breed mosquitoes. Just making sure that you are keeping the habitat away," said Ben Tallent with Arrow Exterminators.

Mosquito traps along with candles and Tiki torches with citronella oil will also help keep the mosquito population in your yard down.

For even more protection and prevention, you can reach out to a pest control company to treat your yard.

