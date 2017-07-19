Phoebe NICU to get ten Kangaroo Chairs

The chairs will improve the health of patients (Source: WALB)

A new addition to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Phoebe Putney Hospital will help give newborns a more healthy start to life.

Ten new Kangaroo chairs will also make nurses jobs a little easier.

Before the relaxing chairs came to the unit, mothers had to sit in straight-back chairs, which limited their time with their babies.

But nurses say the relatively unassuming tool is making a big difference for moms and their kids.

"I know it looks like an ordinary zero gravity chair that you could pick up at any hardware store," NICU Nurse Manager Brittany Berry said.

While that's what it looks like, a Kangaroo Chair is more than just a way to relax. It allows newborns and their mothers critical skin-to-skin contact.

"It helps to bond with their baby and decreases the risk of postpartum depression," Berry said. "It also helps baby to regulate their vital signs and to really help mom to bring in their breast milk, which is liquid gold for our babies."

Those benefits come from a simple action: mom takes a seat and then her baby joins her.

"The chair goes back very slowly into a reclining position," Berry said. "So, that way she can sit comfortably as she holds her baby on her chest."

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital just bought ten new chairs to go along with two trial ones they already had.

Its equipment those at the hospital said makes their jobs a little easier.

"Being able to have to right equipment for the right patient is a very important thing in healthcare," Berry said. "As a healthcare professional, I can't use my skills and my talents without the right equipment."

Talents that, in the NICU, will be building the foundation for many lives to come.

The Phoebe Foundation Board of Directors voted Tuesday to fund the purchase of the chairs.

That decision was made along with five other projects totaling more than $160,000.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10