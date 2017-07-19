Albany ranks fourth for crime victims still owed restitution

Victims can look up their name online (Source: WALB)

If you're the victim of a crime, you might be owed money and not even know about it.

The Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council lists Albany as the city with the fourth most people still owed restitution in the state of Georgia.

Organization officials said after two years of failed attempts to reach crime victims, restitution money is sent to their Crime Victims Emergency Fund.

You can check the CJCC online database by typing in your name, or business' name to see if you're owed funds.

"It is one of the ways that we can help ease that burden of victimization," Executive Director Jay Neal said. "While we know that you can never make somebody 100 percent whole, we want to do everything we can for the victims to ease that burden as much as possible."

Around 200 people in Albany are still owed money.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10