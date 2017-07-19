Thomasville man arrested after barricading himself, cashier in g - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville man arrested after barricading himself, cashier in gas station

Desmond Bowdry (Source: Thomas County Jail) Desmond Bowdry (Source: Thomas County Jail)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

A man is facing false imprisonment charges in Thomasville after police said he barricaded himself inside a gas station and held the store clerk captive.

The arresting officers said they saw Desmond Bowdry run into the road and jump on the hood of a passing car on West Jackson Street. 

According to the incident report, when they tried to talk to Bowdry he locked himself in the Flash Foods on Highway 319 with the store clerk.

Officials said the clerk tried to get out several times, but police said Bowdry pushed her and blocked the lock.

The clerk was able to eventually get away.

Bowdry was arrested, and taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Intricate designs a cornerstone of Victorian Era architecture

    Intricate designs a cornerstone of Victorian Era architecture

    Friday, December 15 2017 1:46 PM EST2017-12-15 18:46:23 GMT

    During the late Victorian era, a unique style of architecture flourished, with the Queen Ann architecture being a prominent style for some buildings in south Georgia. 

    More >>

    During the late Victorian era, a unique style of architecture flourished, with the Queen Ann architecture being a prominent style for some buildings in south Georgia. 

    More >>

  • Thrush delivers firefighting aircraft to Georgia Forestry

    Thrush delivers firefighting aircraft to Georgia Forestry

    Friday, December 15 2017 1:17 PM EST2017-12-15 18:17:47 GMT
    This is one of Thrush's first 510G Switchbacks (Source: WALB)This is one of Thrush's first 510G Switchbacks (Source: WALB)

    As firefighters continue to battle blazes in Southern California, the Georgia Forestry Commission is working to prevent those same fires from happening here. The Georgia Forestry Commission has a couple of brand new "firefighters."

    More >>

    As firefighters continue to battle blazes in Southern California, the Georgia Forestry Commission is working to prevent those same fires from happening here. The Georgia Forestry Commission has a couple of brand new "firefighters."

    More >>

  • Social media in the Victorian Era

    Social media in the Victorian Era

    Friday, December 15 2017 12:59 PM EST2017-12-15 17:59:10 GMT
    (Source: WTXL)(Source: WTXL)

    Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat are all ways to reach out to family and friends and share on social media, but what if you lived in the Victorian Era? What was their social media of the time? 

    More >>

    Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat are all ways to reach out to family and friends and share on social media, but what if you lived in the Victorian Era? What was their social media of the time? 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly