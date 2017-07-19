Thomasville man arrested after barricading himself, cashier in gas station

A man is facing false imprisonment charges in Thomasville after police said he barricaded himself inside a gas station and held the store clerk captive.

The arresting officers said they saw Desmond Bowdry run into the road and jump on the hood of a passing car on West Jackson Street.

According to the incident report, when they tried to talk to Bowdry he locked himself in the Flash Foods on Highway 319 with the store clerk.

Officials said the clerk tried to get out several times, but police said Bowdry pushed her and blocked the lock.

The clerk was able to eventually get away.

Bowdry was arrested, and taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

