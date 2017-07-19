Need to register your DCSS student? Click here

With school starting in two weeks in Albany, enrollment numbers across the system are estimated to drop by about 500 students.

But, it's right where school leaders expected the enrollment to be, following the loss of students after back-to-back storms, and a tornado, earlier in the year.

At Christmas, there were about 15,000 children enrolled in the system, a rough estimate provided by J.D. Sumner, the DCSS spokesperson.

Since the storm, some families have been displaced and moved away.

As of Wednesday, Sumner said enrollment is "closing in on 14,000 students".

Sumner also said the expected dip in students won't be as dramatic as after other natural disasters in the region, specifically comparing the 1994 flood.

"I know there was a significant student flight after the flood of 1994, that dramatically altered the landscape of what the system looked like after that natural disaster. We don't expect it to be that bad, but there is a very real possibility that we will lose a couple hundred students," said Sumner.

Next week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, middle and high school students can register for school at Albany High School's cafeteria.

Registration will be all day both days, from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

If you are a parent or a student, and need to register for school at Dougherty County, simply click HERE.

