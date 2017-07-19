People can rent Albany High for events, meetings

Rumblings of bitterness remain on social media, following the realignment of Dougherty County Schools. Most specifically, regarding the closure of Albany High School for classes.

But, school leaders want people to know Albany High will continue to serve many purposes, even inviting the public to take advantage of the historic facility.

Albany High will now be home to all school support services, centralizing offices that were before spread out across the county. It's a change that school leaders hope will only improve customer service for families.

$5.5 million was spent renovating the building just a few years ago, a majority on the cafeteria.

A system spokesperson says the cafeteria will be used frequently. On Thursday, the building will host new teacher orientation, and next week middle and high school registration.

Alumni groups, family reunions, and non-profit groups have also inquired about using the facility.

"Yes, we are encouraging people, if you want to use it, if you need to use it, if you envision your organization having a need for the cafeteria or the auditorium or meeting space, reach out to us to see how we can maybe meet those needs," said J. D. Sumner, DCSS spokesperson.

There will be a rental fee, but Sumner said the plan is to keep fees flexible so as not to be cost-prohibitive for anyone.

Further renovations at Albany High are planned.

The auditorium will be revived and available for use by the community.

