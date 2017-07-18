Fight Albany Blight members plan for the future

A group of Albany neighbors are taking steps to make sure their community is free of blight.

Members of the FAB, or Fight Albany Blight, initiative met Tuesday at the Greater Second Mt. Olive Community Baptist Church in East Albany.

Residents and city government workers discussed how they can help each other clean up the area and reduce abandoned homes.

Leaders said they're beginning to see the community gain interest in the project.

"It almost sparked the fire in the community that they're telling the truth," Planning Code Programs Specialist Angel Gray said. "This FAB thing really is going to be doing something for my community. That kind of made me feel like it's legit and it validated our jobs."

The Fight Albany Blight group plans on organizing a fall community clean up for some of the neighborhoods it serves. Residents between Clarke and East Broad Avenue are also planning on starting a neighborhood watch group.

