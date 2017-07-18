Small number of Albany homeowners attend first tax public hearing

He asked commissioners to be good stewards of taxpayer money, and do more with less, even if that means cutting services. (Source: WALB)

Only one resident spoke at the first hearing on the millage rate increase in Albany on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

It was a slim crowd at the first public hearing to discuss a slight property tax increase in Albany.

Only one resident spoke.

He asked commissioners to be good stewards of taxpayer money, and do more with less, even if that means cutting services.

There are still two more opportunities for people to express their opinions about the millage rate increase that is only a fraction of one percent for some homeowners.

"So I feel like it is going over very well, I think that the fact we did not have a lot of citizens present today, that means most of their questions were answered," said City of Albany Finance Director Derrick Brown. "So my hope is the next two public hearings we have, we won't have many citizens speak because we will have answered all of their questions."

The next two public hearings will both be held at the Government Center on July 25. The first one will be at 1 p.m. and the second will be at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All Rights Reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10