Douglas police search for man in home surveillance video - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Douglas police search for man in home surveillance video

Do you recognize this man? (Source: Douglas Police Department Facebook page) Do you recognize this man? (Source: Douglas Police Department Facebook page)
DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) -

Douglas police are looking for the man seen in surveillance video from a home in the golf club area back in June. 

The Douglas Police Department posted the video on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

They're asking for the public's help identifying the man seen in the footage.

Officials said it's a reminder to homeowners to be vigilant and make sure your personal property is secured and the doors to your home and vehicles are locked. 

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222 or the Tips Line at (912) 260-360.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Intricate designs a cornerstone of Victorian Era architecture

    Intricate designs a cornerstone of Victorian Era architecture

    Friday, December 15 2017 1:46 PM EST2017-12-15 18:46:23 GMT

    During the late Victorian era, a unique style of architecture flourished, with the Queen Ann architecture being a prominent style for some buildings in south Georgia. 

    More >>

    During the late Victorian era, a unique style of architecture flourished, with the Queen Ann architecture being a prominent style for some buildings in south Georgia. 

    More >>

  • Thrush delivers firefighting aircraft to Georgia Forestry

    Thrush delivers firefighting aircraft to Georgia Forestry

    Friday, December 15 2017 1:17 PM EST2017-12-15 18:17:47 GMT
    This is one of Thrush's first 510G Switchbacks (Source: WALB)This is one of Thrush's first 510G Switchbacks (Source: WALB)

    As firefighters continue to battle blazes in Southern California, the Georgia Forestry Commission is working to prevent those same fires from happening here. The Georgia Forestry Commission has a couple of brand new "firefighters."

    More >>

    As firefighters continue to battle blazes in Southern California, the Georgia Forestry Commission is working to prevent those same fires from happening here. The Georgia Forestry Commission has a couple of brand new "firefighters."

    More >>

  • Social media in the Victorian Era

    Social media in the Victorian Era

    Friday, December 15 2017 12:59 PM EST2017-12-15 17:59:10 GMT
    (Source: WTXL)(Source: WTXL)

    Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat are all ways to reach out to family and friends and share on social media, but what if you lived in the Victorian Era? What was their social media of the time? 

    More >>

    Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat are all ways to reach out to family and friends and share on social media, but what if you lived in the Victorian Era? What was their social media of the time? 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly