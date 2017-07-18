Douglas police search for man in home surveillance video

Do you recognize this man? (Source: Douglas Police Department Facebook page)

Douglas police are looking for the man seen in surveillance video from a home in the golf club area back in June.

The Douglas Police Department posted the video on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

They're asking for the public's help identifying the man seen in the footage.

Officials said it's a reminder to homeowners to be vigilant and make sure your personal property is secured and the doors to your home and vehicles are locked.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222 or the Tips Line at (912) 260-360.

