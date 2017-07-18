Crews battle fire on Pine Avenue in Albany

Officials are on the scene of a fire in the 800 block of Pine Avenue. (Source: WALB)

Officials responded to the scene of an apartment kitchen fire in the 800 block of Pine Avenue on Tuesday.

Albany fire investigator Sam Harris said that someone in the house was cooking and left the food unattended at some point Tuesday morning.

After the fire started it spread from the kitchen to the attic and damaged another apartment as well.

Officers with the Albany Police Department blocked the road in the 700 block of Pine where it intersects with North Davis as crews worked to put out the fire.

No one was injured.

Harris said people should always monitor any heat source.

"Never leave a heat source unattended such as a stove, or a heater or a fire place. When you do that, you endanger not only yourself but others,' warned Harris.

Harris said that cooking fires are the number one cause house fires.

