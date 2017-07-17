Asking for patience for slow storm repairs

One Dougherty County leader is asking people for continued patience for neighbors and work crews making repairs after the storm.

Homes within one East Dougherty County neighborhood, off Hill Drive, are in different states of repair.

A large tree smashed into a home in the area on January 22, and repairs are nearly complete according to a contractor on site.

But, just next door on this quiet cul-de-sac, no one is living in a heavily damaged home.

There isn't a tarp on the broken roof.

Commissioner Anthony Jones is asking for patience.

"Some people are getting inpatient with the cleanup process and we have encouraged those folks to just be patient because not everyone is not cleaning at the same pace, due to different circumstances, maybe lack of insurance or lack of funds. We are are just asking everyone to be patient," said Jones.

The county's storm contractor will continue picking up storm debris in the county until August 6.

