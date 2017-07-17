Albany Mall to 'gift' shoppers to save on sales tax

Southwest Georgia's shopping hub is offering an incentive encouraging people to spend back-to-school money at home, instead of crossing state lines to save on sales tax.

The Albany Mall will give a $20 gift card to the first 50 eligible shoppers on July 29 and August 5.

The mall's marketing director Debra Rowe said people are disappointed because lawmakers did not vote for a sales tax-free weekend this year.

She hopes "gifting" back some sales tax along with special discounts offered by Albany Mall merchants will keep shoppers local.

"Really, you are going to spend more in gas to get where you are going to save that little bit of money, so we hope you will stay here and support our retailers here in Albany, and we will reward you with your refund of your sales tax that way," said Rowe.

Qualifying shoppers must spend a minimum of $250 to get a $20 gift card.

You will need your 'Back-to-School' receipts and bring them to the Information Desk at the Albany Mall. The first 50 people will earn the gift card.

The rules offer one gift card per person while supplies last.

You can visit the Information Center inside the Albany Mall for more details.

The upcoming sales tax-free holidays in neighboring states are as follows:

Alabama July 21-23, Florida August 4-6, South Carolina August 4-6 and Tennessee July 28-30.

