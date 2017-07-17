$4.8 million paid for tornado debris pickup, FEMA money expected soon

Dougherty County taxpayers have paid out just under $5 million cleaning up after the January tornado and leaders said federal reimbursement is expected soon.

The county's assistant administrator Michael McCoy estimates roughly $4.8 million has been paid out to storm contractors Ceres and Tetra Tech.

County commissioners approved a $44, 473.20 payment to Ceres Monday.

McCoy said payments are expected to decrease since the bulk of debris clean-up is complete.

McCoy said the federal government has okayed the reimbursement, now the state has to complete their review.

"The money has been obligated under the federal government. It is now just a matter of GEMA contacting us that they have reviewed all of the documentation and approved of us receiving those funds," said McCoy.

The last day Ceres will pick up waste curbside is Monday, August 6.

