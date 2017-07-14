Professional bowlers hold inaugural Albany tournament

The Professional Bowlers Association is hosting its first sanctioned tournament in the Good Life City.

Chamber of Commerce leaders celebrated the tournament saying it's a good way to show off all the city has to offer.

"We need to have a kind of entertainment," said Albany Strikers owner Edgar Justavino. "To me, we are your entertainment center for bowling."

But professional bowlers aren't just out for enjoyment, they're taking part in Albany's first PBA tournament.

"We have people from outside the community who are coming to Albany," Barbara Rivera Holmes, the President of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, said. "They'll experience our community and they will make expenses in our community. It's a great event all around."

Justavino said giving folks a way to blow off steam and have fun is what his business is all about.

So, he hopes bringing in professionals will show others just how enjoyable bowling can be.

"Now, it is part of the PBA all over the world," Justavino said. "So, that is a plus for this city."

A city he plans to show off to participants over the weekend in hopes of attracting more out-of-town visitors for years to come.

"We are here for Albany and to make Albany strong," said Justavino.

Justavino adds he plans to host the event again next year.

