Support group launches for those with hemophilia

A new support group is hoping to keep people with hemophilia and other bleeding disorders safe through education.

The United Hemophilia Foundation is kicking off its service to the community with an inaugural gala this weekend.

Group leaders said they will assess the communities need for education and give families the tools they need to stay healthy.

Founder Carletha Gates said being affected personally by the disorder is one of the reasons she decided to create the organization.

"There wasn't much education, support groups and networks that we were exposed to," Gates said. "It was always a wish of mine to come back and start an organization."

The group will be holding a number of events throughout the weekend. You can learn more about the organization at the United Hemophilia Foundation website.

