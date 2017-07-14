Car crashes into Thomasville home after high-speed chase

A high-speed chase through the city of Thomasville ended with two people in custody and a car in someone's house.

Drug agents said they had been looking for Daishamon Kimmons on several warrants.

Kimmons was spotted in the Thomasville area, and when police approached him, he took off, leading them on a chase.

It ended at the corner of Wright Street and Persimmons Street when police said Kimmons crashed into the side of a house.

Another man, Shelly Hicks, was in the car at the time and was also arrested.

Both men are facing multiple charges.

