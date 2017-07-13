ASU, VSU football games to be aired on ESPN3

This fall, two south Georgia college football teams will be taking the field on the national stage.

Both Albany State and Valdosta State will play games on ESPN3 this season.

The Golden Rams will battle Tuskegee in the White Water Classic on September 9 in Phenix City, Alabama. That game will be broadcast as the NCAA Division II Showcase.

Meanwhile, Valdosta State will be seen a few times in the Gulf South Conference Game of the Week. Three Blazer games will be aired nationally, including two from Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

GAMES AIRING ON ESPN3

9/9- Albany St. vs. Tuskegee (White Water Classic- Phenix City, AL)

9/16- North Alabama at Valdosta St.

10/7- Valdosta St. at West Georgia

10/14- Mississippi College at Valdosta St.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10