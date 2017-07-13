American Legion program teaches students about government

Albany American Legion Post 512 recently sent two high school students on a unique trip.

A Dougherty County high schooler got the experience of a lifetime with an inside look at just how government works.

"Once they leave that course in my opinion, they're changed," Boys State Coordinator Charles Slaughter said.

The American Legion Boys State program teaches students what's needed to run a state government by having them simulate the founding of a 51st state.

"The camp. It matures you a little more than before you went to the camp," said participant Dejuan Canty. "So, yeah, it could help out in the future a lot."

To do that, at a one week camp in Gainesville, Georgia, students created fictional cities, counties and ran for office.

Its all information about the democratic process Post 512 leaders said is vital to pass along to the next generation.

"They need to know what's going on in this country," Slaughter said. "You need to know something about it. If I can get at least one boy to get that information, then, I think I've done my job."

For Westover High student Dejuan Canty to do his Boys State job as a fictional legislator, he had to garner the campers votes.

"The one and only," Canty said. "That was my quote. That's how I won."

A victory Canty admits spurs from an experience that may help him win on his resume in years to come.

Post 512 sent two representatives to participate in the annual Boys State program last month.

