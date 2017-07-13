Lee Co. Commissioners pass budget, emergency response station

The new station will be in Northern Lee County (Source: WALB)

The construction of a controversial Fire, EMS station in Northern Lee County was approved by commissioners Thursday.

The new facility was passed as part of the nearly $24-million overall budget.

Only Three commissioners showed up to the special meeting.

Bill Williams, Billy Mathis, and Dennis Roland voted to approve the budget and open the station.

Other commissioners have spoken out against the nearly $400,000 addition. Some said they'd prefer to use that money to build a training facility, and update old equipment and buildings.

Commission Budget Chair Bill Williams said the issue was a tough for all commissioners to a consensus on.

"We're just trying to decrease response time for the people in the northern part of the county," Williams said. "There's people up there that have to wait 20 to 25 minutes on an ambulance. We're hoping to cut that response time down."

Commissioners said the new station is expected to open by January 1, 2018.

Lee County residents will also not face a tax increase and county workers will see a three percent pay raise in January.

