Ocilla slugger talks Home Run Derby title

When we first met Ocilla's Hunter Tyson, he told us he wasn't going all the way to Miami to not win the Junior Home Run Derby.

Like the Great Bambino himself, it seems Tyson called his shot.

The Ocilla 12 year old took his talents to South Beach and bashed his way to the 12U Junior Home Run Derby title.

Tyson and his family returned from Miami earlier this week, but he says the excitement still hasn't worn off. Besides taking his hacks at Marlins Park, Hunter got to take in the action of the MLB Home Run Derby from the field.

He says the whole weekend was an amazing experience, but of course, winning takes the cake.

Hunter had so much fun, he hopes to do it again next summer.

"I'm going to give it 100 percent next year to win, hopefully I'll get to go," he says. "It's going to be at Nationals Park. hopefully I'll go there and win."

Hunter was competing with shortened fences in his derby, but is quick to point out he nearly got one out of the MLB fences.

"My farthest one hit the warning track in center field, and that's 407 [feet]," he notes. "I came close to hitting one."

