Albany Area YMCA launches Youth Development Department

A new department is being launched (Source: WALB)

The Albany Area YMCA is launching a new division to help children grow.

The Youth Development Department will be in charge of childcare and aquatics as well as sports and fitness mentorship programs.

The new division will be lead by YMCA instructor and teacher Teresa Manning.

Managers said they will begin to put the new department into action over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10