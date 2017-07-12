Early autopsy reveals possible drowning caused death of 11-year-old

A memorial stands in the park where the body was found (Source: WALB)

Early autopsy results confirm 11-year-old Bruce Lemon-Curry may have drowned.

Dougherty County coroner Michael Fowler told WALB they are reviewing preliminary autopsy results for the missing child that was found dead yesterday morning.

According to Fowler, Lemon-Curry possibly died from drowning.

Curry was found in a pond after a 24 hour search near his home.

Family members tell us he had autism and went into the backyard and disappeared.

Fowler said more tests need to be done before the official autopsy results will be released.

His death remains and on-going investigation.

Community mourning the loss

An Albany community mourned Wednesday night after the body of an 11-year-old boy, who went missing Tuesday, was found in a pond.

The same people who came together to search for Bruce Lemon-Curry, who police said was autistic and wandered from his home, gathered again, to hold a vigil for him at the park where his body was found.

"That's what we wanted to do was show love," organizer Princess Mills said. "Even, if not knowing him personally, but just knowing that he was a young man on this earth."

Many felt that same concern for an absolute stranger, spending the previous day tirelessly searching, but what was ultimately found was a mother's worst nightmare.

Lemon-Curry's family showed up to the emotional impromptu gathering.

"They can't get through it by themselves," Coroner Michael Fowler said. "At a time like this, it's even tough to pray. So, with others praying for you and putting your arms around you, they can help you get through the process."

A process that's tough. One, even the mom who organized the meet up who has a child with autism herself, said is a reason love and support should be practiced daily.

"It needs to happen everyday," Mills said. "That somebody is in need of a hug or someone to say I love you I'm here for you."

And, for the last 11 years, now a lifetime, Bruce's family never thought their chances to do that would be limited.

Organizers have left flowers and other items at a memorial under a tree at Mary Young Cummings Park. A GoFundMe account has been set up to aid the family.

A group aiming to help

A non-profit is working to prevent dangerous situations that arise from those with autism, who may wander.

The Medic Alert Foundation began its Autism Found program about a year ago.

Through the free service, workers at the non-profit provide people with autism and other related conditions identification bands.

Those come in bracelets and shoe tags. So, if anyone sees them out, they can help.

The group also provides resources to communities and law enforcement to help prevent walk away issues.

"Every single day, there are stories about somebody passing away," Justin Noland, Vice President of Education and Programming, said. "So, having Medic Alert, it's not a silver bullet solution, but it is a resource. It is a tool that families can have some level of peace of mind."

You can learn more about the organization at its website.

