New gig, same camp: Henry's Camp of Champs hits 33rd year

For the 33rd summer, Olympic Gold medalist Lea Henry is holding her annual Camp of Champs.

But this year feels a little different as Henry holds another title.

The former Darton State head coach was named the Dougherty County Schools athletic director last month. She'll officially start in that role later this month after her camps this week and next week.

Henry says she's always enjoyed teaching the game and watching the kids have fun, but now, she says hosting the camp comes with an extra benefit: getting to know some of the student athletes in the Dougherty County School System.

"We've got 96 boys and girls here, from all over. There's a lot of Dougherty County kids here, which I'm really excited about, because I get a chance to get to know them and watch them play," she says. "We're thrilled with our turnout. It's been a great week."

She says even though she's taking on the athletic director role, she has no plans to stop holding camps next summer.

"I've been doing it 33 years, and it's something that I want to continue to do," she says. "I had support from [DCSS superintendent Mr. Kenneth] Dyer to make this happen this summer, and it's something I'll want to continue to do."

Henry will host another Camp of Champs next week at Albany State's West campus on Gillionville Road. The camp begins Monday morning.

