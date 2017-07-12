Thomas Co. School Board names new superintendent

The Thomas County School Board named Dr. Lisa Williams as its new superintendent Tuesday evening.

Dr. Williams replaces Dr. Dusty Kornegay when he retires next June.

State law allows a school board to name a new superintendent up to twelve months before an anticipated vacancy, in order to provide a 'smooth and orderly transition'.

After serving in the Decatur School System for seven years, Williams joined the Thomas Co. School System 10 years ago.

She served as a school counselor, director of student services, and assistant superintendent.

Williams has been involved in writing several grants that have produced millions of dollars in funding for the school system over the last five years.

She has introduced a number of new programs including an evening nutrition program for students, a crisis counseling program in partnership with Georgia Pines, and a virtual education program for home-schooled students.

"I want to thank the members of the board for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with them and the Thomas County Schools' faculty, staff, students, and parents as a team, to continue moving our system to great heights," said Williams. "I want to thank Dr. Kornegay for his guidance and support, and look forward to working with him throughout this coming year."

According to Kornegay, after reviewing superintendent qualifications and the overall goals of the district, the board decided to promote from within.

