School start dates for SWGA 2017-2018

Summer break is almost over and kids will be heading back to class. Check the list for the 2017-2018 school year start dates.

Thursday, July 27th

  • Ben Hill County
  • Early County

Friday, July 28th

  • Schley County

Monday, July 31st

  • Dooly County
  • Mitchell County
  • Quitman County
  • Sumter County
  • Worth County

Tuesday, August 1st

  • Baker County
  • Calhoun County
  • Clay County
  • Dougherty County School
    - New district realignment plan in effect
  • Lanier County
  • Pelham City Schools
  • Tift County Schools
    - New uniforms
    - Mandatory meetings for TCHS students in late July
    - Part of new TCHS wing opening in Spring 2018

Thursday, August 3rd

  • Seminole County
  • Wilcox County

Friday, August 4th

  • Atkinson County
  • Clinch County
  • Crisp County
  • Decatur County
  • Echols County
  • Grady County
  • Lee County
    - New building at LCHS
  • Miller County
  • Irwin County
  • Terrell County
  • Thomas County
  • Thomasville City Schools
  • Turner County

Monday, August 7th

  • Brooks County
  • Lowndes County
  • Randolph County
  • Valdosta City Schools

Tuesday, August 8th

  • Berrien County

Friday, August 11th

  • Cook County

Monday, August 14th

  • Coffee County
  • Colquitt County
    - New addition to CCHS
    - Renovations to Doerun and Odom Elementary

Friday, September 1st

  • Stewart County

Tuesday, September 5th

  • Webster County

A previous version of this story stated that Miller County School District would start classes on August 1st.

