School start dates for SWGA 2017-2018

Summer break is almost over and kids will be heading back to class. Check the list for the 2017-2018 school year start dates.

Thursday, July 27th

Ben Hill County

Early County

Friday, July 28th

Schley County

Monday, July 31st

Dooly County

Mitchell County

Quitman County

Sumter County

Worth County

Tuesday, August 1st

Baker County

Calhoun County

Clay County

Dougherty County School

- New district realignment plan in effect

- New district realignment plan in effect Lanier County

Pelham City Schools

Tift County Schools

- New uniforms

- Mandatory meetings for TCHS students in late July

- Part of new TCHS wing opening in Spring 2018

Thursday, August 3rd

Seminole County

Wilcox County

Friday, August 4th

Atkinson County

Clinch County

Crisp County

Decatur County

Echols County

Grady County

Lee County

- New building at LCHS

- New building at LCHS Miller County

Irwin County

Terrell County

Thomas County

Thomasville City Schools

Turner County

Monday, August 7th

Brooks County

Lowndes County

Randolph County

Valdosta City Schools

Tuesday, August 8th

Berrien County

Friday, August 11th

Cook County

Monday, August 14th

Coffee County

Colquitt County

- New addition to CCHS

- Renovations to Doerun and Odom Elementary

Friday, September 1st

Stewart County

Tuesday, September 5th

Webster County

