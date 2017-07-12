South Georgia kids learn the ancient art of printing

Learning about printing with some unusual objects, even vegetables, is how some South Georgia children are choosing to spend their summer break. (Source: WALB)

More than a dozen happy campers are part of the "Printing and Painting" camp hosted by the Albany Museum of Art during the week of July 10-14.

They are exploring different types of printing methods.

"You get to make your own designs and it can be really fun and creative," said 8-year-old student Margaret Hodges.

"We just love having these kids, they make these camps fun, and we are just tickled they decided to spend their summers with us," said Chloe Hinton, the AMA's Director of Education.

Next week is the last week of art camp with the AMA and it's going to be a little different!

In the morning, children will have fun at the "Eat Your Art Out!" themed camp. The afternoons will be the experimental "Art Lab".

There are only a few spots left.

