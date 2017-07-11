Golden Rams picked to win SIAC East

While the Golden Rams have a new man leading the team, everyone in the SIAC thinks it's going to be the same old Albany State.

For the fourth straight year, ASU has been picked as the preseason East Division champion.

New head coach Gabe Giardina is happy to hear people still have the confidence and respect for his program, he knows those preseason predictions don't always mean that much.

"It's exciting to be a part of that. At the same time, we know preseason conference rankings are just preseason rankings," Giardina says. "We haven't played any games yet. It's all just paper. We're just looking forward to putting on the pads August 4th."



"We still have to go out and execute that, because we were picked there for a reason," says ASU senior linebacker Quan Shingleton. "So we have to go out there and play like we're number one."

If the Golden Rams do eventually reach the SIAC Title Game later this fall, they'll have earned it. They'll begin what they hope is their journey back to the NCAA Division II Playoffs on September 2 when they host Valdosta State.

