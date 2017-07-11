Newman's announces new hours of operation

Newman's Bar & Grill has announced that they will have new kitchen hours.

They made the announcement on their Facebook page, and the new schedule went into effect July 1.

Now, Newman's will be open Thursday & Friday 5 p.m.-10 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Facebook posts says that brunch will still be offered on Saturday.

Catering is offered 7 days a week.

