DWS baseball field gets major makeover

After winning two state baseball titles in the past three years, the Deerfield-Windsor Knights have cemented themselves as a top program in the state.

Now, they plan to have a top facility.

The Knights baseball field is getting a "complete makeover" in the words of the new head coach Chris Chaffinch.

The school is installing a new field with a sprinkler system, new fencing and netting, bleachers, a press box, backstop, and a brand new scoreboard. The only thing that's not being redone are the dugouts, which were improved just a few years ago.

Chaffinch said for a program that has already reached the apex of private school baseball in the Peach State, a renovated facility can help provide the juice to keep it there.

"Something like this gives it even more energy, and allows it to have even more dedication and commitment than it already has," said Chaffinch. "The Deerfield-Windsor baseball program is already at the top, and it's looking to stay there. This only adds to that and helps in that."

The Knights won state titles in 2015 and 2016 with a state quarterfinal appearance in 2017.

