Woman charged after victim claims she struck 3 times

Albany police are investigating an aggravated assault where a woman claims she was hit by a car, not once, three times.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Superior Creek Lodge on North Slappey Boulevard.

The victim told authorities that's where Robin Harris intentionally hit her with her SUV.

Harris was later arrested at a home on Shadowlawn Drive, and charged with aggravated assault.

