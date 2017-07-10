Albany's first reimbursement $1.5 million, county waiting on check

Albany has gotten it's first reimbursement check to help pay for a portion of the millions of dollars spent in storm recovery.

Photos of the check presentation between FEMA and GEMA with City of Albany manager Sharon Subadan were posted on the City of Albany's Facebook Page on Saturday.

The check is for $1,547,420.10.

Dougherty County has requested $5.7 million dollars in FEMA reimbursement, according to Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas.

Cohilas said county employees expedited the reimbursement process, and he expects a first reimbursement check soon, but couldn't say exactly when.

"We have done everything we can. We are just waiting on approval, and a check," said Cohilas.

Cohilas says county employees "expedited" the reimbursement request process.

Storm Two, the tornado that devastated large parts of Dougherty County, occurred 20 days after Storm One damaged the city of Albany.

On Monday, the county commission approved transferring %591,938.74 from the Fund Balance of the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund to the Special Services District Fund for the purpose of paying invoices from Ceres Environmental Services and Tetra Tech, the county's storm clean-up contractors.

