Woman tells police she was held by a man at hospital

A woman at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says she was held against her will by a man, while she was at work Sunday.
The victim told police she was in a room with her patient when the suspect came in, pinning her against a doorway.
The victim claims the man groped her, holding her against her will.
The suspect was taken to the police department for questioning.
He could be charged with false imprisonment.
