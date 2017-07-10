Woman tells police she was held by a man at hospital

A woman at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says she was held against her will by a man, while she was at work Sunday.

The victim told police she was in a room with her patient when the suspect came in, pinning her against a doorway.

The victim claims the man groped her, holding her against her will.

The suspect was taken to the police department for questioning.

He could be charged with false imprisonment.

