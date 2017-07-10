Albany man arrested after niece was struck

A woman claims her uncle hit her in the back of the head with a plastic ax handle, during an argument over the weekend.
She said it all happened at a home on Cotton Avenue in Albany.
The victim told police Victor Jenkins came to the house looking for his wife.
When he couldn't find her, the victim says Jenkins began hitting her.
Jenkins, 53, is now charged with aggravated assault.
