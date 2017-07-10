Questions about property values after the storms

The value of hundreds of homes and lots damaged by a tornado in Dougherty County earlier this year won't be re-assessed until late this year.

Tax officials told Dougherty County Commissioners Monday they want time to get as many new property sales figures as possible.

Those results will help tax assessors determine the effect the winter storms had on the price of property across the county and how that will ultimately impact property tax revenue.

Hundreds of mobile homes in western Dougherty County were obliterated by the January 22 tornado and will not be rebuilt.

"Two or three of the park owners have already told us they are not going to rebuild the trailer parks. So, not only are we not going to have that on the books, but we are not going to have a place for them to live, so they are going to have to get a place to live in Dougherty County or move to another county," said Dougherty County Chief Tax Assessor Bill Ashberry.

Another problem Ashberry pointed out is the ability for financially strapped individuals to pay their property tax this year.

Tax bills are due December 20th.

The county commission is planning a special retreat next month to review long-term plans for the county, including ways to spend less money as tax revenue is expected to drop significantly.

