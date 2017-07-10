Man charged with DUI in Lowndes Co. golf cart crash

The collision happened just before 7 Monday morning (Source: WALB)

Police believe a man injured in golf cart crash on Rocky Ford Road in Lowndes County was under the influence at the time.

GSP responded to a crash on the corner of Rocky Ford Road and Phillips Road Monday around 6:50 a.m.

According to report a Chevrolet Tahoe collided with the driver's side rear fender of the golf cart as it slowed to make a improper u-turn

Harlee Gaskins, 11, and Betsy Anna Craven, 12, sustained minor injuries when the golf cart overturned but were not transported by EMS.

Driver of the Tahoe, Willie Jenkins, 47, of Florida City, Florida was transported to South Georgia Medical Center for minor injuries.

Mr. Jenkins was charged with driving under the influence of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.

Ms. Gaskins was charged with improper u-turn.

