Albany police need help identifying bike thieves

The Albany police department needs the public's help identifying two men they say stole a bike from the Harveys Supermarket store on West Gordon Avenue.

A man parked his bike outside of the store when he went grocery shopping.

When he came back out, his bike was gone.

In a video, you can see the suspects peek into the store windows for the bike's owner, then take off with it through the parking lot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Albany Police Department.

