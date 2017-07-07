SunTrust 'onUp' movement coming to a town near you

A South Georgia bank's efforts to improve millennial's financial future is expanding and coming to a town near you next week!

SunTrust Bank's online 'onUp' movement, started a year ago, has now gained more than 1.8 million followers and counting.

The website offers budgeting tools, even tips on managing financial stress.

The bank is now taking the concept on the road.

The 'onUp' tour will be in Valdosta on Monday, July 10.

On Wednesday, July 12, the tour will be visiting the SunTrust Westover Boulevard branch from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The tour will be visiting the SunTrust Cross-Country branch in Columbus on July 14.

To learn more about 'onUp' click on this link https://onupmovement.suntrust.com/onup-movement/

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10